Reno man sentenced for grand larceny spree

Ryan Bonnett
Ryan Bonnett(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to prison on multiple charges of grand larceny and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say that on the morning of Jan. 10, 36-year-old Ryan Bonnett was driving a stolen U-Haul when it became disabled in a Reno neighborhood. An investigation by responding WCSO deputies found Bonnett had stolen a child’s bicycle and fled.

A short time later, he was identified as a subject who had stolen a vehicle from a nearby residence. He fled the area, abandoned the stolen bike, and stolen a third nearby vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate Bonnett driving, at which time he rammed the front of a WCSO patrol car. WCSO deputies, H.O.P.E., and the Regional Narcotics Unit were able to arrest Bonnett without further incident.

No deputies sustained serious injuries, and the victims’ property was recovered.

