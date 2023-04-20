Reno man sentenced for grand larceny spree

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to prison on multiple charges of grand larceny and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say that on the morning of Jan. 10, 36-year-old Ryan Bonnett was driving a stolen U-Haul when it became disabled in a Reno neighborhood. An investigation by responding WCSO deputies found Bonnett had stolen a child’s bicycle and fled.

A short time later, he was identified as a subject who had stolen a vehicle from a nearby residence. He fled the area, abandoned the stolen bike, and stolen a third nearby vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate Bonnett driving, at which time he rammed the front of a WCSO patrol car. WCSO deputies, H.O.P.E., and the Regional Narcotics Unit were able to arrest Bonnett without further incident.

No deputies sustained serious injuries, and the victims’ property was recovered.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.