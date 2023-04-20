Reno Fire Department water rescue team trains for upcoming Summer season

The Truckee River will be dangerous for people this year and firefighters are training for rescue.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After the record Winter season our region experienced, Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team (WET,) has begun their flood water rescue and swift water rescue training ahead of Summer.

The team of 36 started their Wednesday out at Fisherman’s Park for some flood rescue training, bringing out their motor boats for the first time since last October.

“There’s ten feet of snow up in the mountains still and all that water is going to come through the Truckee River as it starts to melt,” said Jonathan Bernard, firefighter and training coordinator, RFD WET.

As of Wednesday, April 19th, the Truckee River’s water level is double of what it typically is and depending on the weather of the day, water levels can rise or fall rather quickly, creating unexpected dangers in and around the river.

“The main hazard that is going to catch people off guard is just how fast the river is moving and how much force is behind it, and the water is high, its moving fast the consequences for mistakes are much bigger than they normally are,” said Bernard.

RFD officials are warning: Do not try to go for a swim in the Truckee this year. If you are not proficient in kayaking or rafting, stay out of the water. Do not let your kids in the water, as the currents this season are just too strong, even for adults.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash

Latest News

Goose at Fritsch Elementary School
Protecting ‘Mother Goose’ at Fritsch Elementary School
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Nevada Legislature
Nevada Senate advances bill preserving abortion protections
The Grosh Brothers, the original discoverers of the Comstock Lode.
Remembering The Original Discoverers Of The Comstock Lode