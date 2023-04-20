Relieving stress with the local wellness studio Breathe Bar

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is National Stress Awareness Month, which reminds us how important it is to take care of your well-being. There are various ways to cope with stress in a meaningful way. The local business in Midtown called Breathe Bar offers multiple amenities that can help us out.

Breathe Bar is a wellness studio that offers a plethora of stress-relieving services. From massages, body treatments, oxygen treatments, foot detoxification, facials, and health and nutrition services just to name a few, Breathe Bar is offering their new clients 20 percent off until Saturday, April 22 when you book use code: NEW20

Hear about how their studio can aid in your stress relief in today’s Morning Break report with Karlie Drew.

To learn more about Breathe Bar, click here.

