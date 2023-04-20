Protecting ‘Mother Goose’ at Fritsch Elementary School

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - At Fritsch Elementary School, the play structures are busy. Except for one of them. It’s hard to tell why, but if you take a gander, you’ll find a goose sitting quietly under the slide.

“Right before Spring Break, we had a couple of geese show up on our playground,” said Dan Brown, Principal at Fritsch Elementary School.

At first, he thought it could be a safety issue when one of them started hissing at students. When the school contacted the Nevada Department of Wildlife to see what could be done, staff was told by a biologist that removing the two geese was not going to be easy. Especially the female one.

“She said as soon as she lays an egg, they’re federally protected. So you’re going to have to do something different,” says Principal Brown.

And that’s exactly what happened once the female started laying eggs and the male took off.

“We thought we’d better embrace the situation. So we turned it into a learning opportunity for our students,” he said.

The school fenced off the play structure to protect her. What was an unexpected issue for the school has become an incredible learning experience. Not just for administrators working around the matter, but for students looking into it.

“It’s very fun to check on her to see if she moved her nest or if her eggs have hatched or if she’s gotten bigger,” said Sadie Cusack, a fourth grade student.

Her teacher, Rachael Overstreet, said she knew she had to take advantage of what was happening in their own backyard.

“We’ve studied a lot of life science this year,” she said. “We were studying earth science, but then this happened, so we switched gears and decided to go back to life science. So they’ve been able to study and explore and understand the way they live. It’s been a pretty incredible experience.”

“It’s been really fun,” said Madden Malen, one of her students, who said the turn of events inspired his class to build their own nests. “So we’re doing a science experiment where we’re going to build our nests and then we’re going to test them to different weather conditions while holding real eggs. Last night, I looked up what’s the best materials to build a nest and I got them out in my backyard.”

As for what will happen next, Principal Brown said NDOW will come back out within the 28 days of incubation and check on the eggs and see if any have hatched. Then, they’ll talk about what to do about relocating the goose at some point. But that may not be the end of the story.

“One thing we did find out is once they lay eggs here, they return the next year and do the same thing,” said Principal Brown. “So this might be a new experience for us that we might do every year. So we’ll see what happens.”

