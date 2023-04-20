Plane makes emergency landing in Elko
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a road near Elko Thursday morning.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:19 a.m. they were dispatched to Lupine Street for reports of an aircraft forced to make an emergency landing.
When deputies arrived, they found a small two seat aircraft landed on the road, having sustained a mechanical failure.
The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely, and was uninjured.
