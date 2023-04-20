Plane makes emergency landing in Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a road near Elko Thursday morning.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:19 a.m. they were dispatched to Lupine Street for reports of an aircraft forced to make an emergency landing.

When deputies arrived, they found a small two seat aircraft landed on the road, having sustained a mechanical failure.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely, and was uninjured.

