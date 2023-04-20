Nevada gained 2,600 jobs in March; Reno employment declines

Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign(Contributed)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows Nevada gained 2,600 jobs in the month of March.

The state has gained 73,000 jobs since March of 2022, a gain of 5%. This leaves the state’s unemployment rate at 5.5%, unchanged from February.

Their data shows the city of Reno lost 300 jobs since February, while Carson City gained 300 jobs in the same time span. Las Vegas gained 4,100 jobs since February, according to DETR.

“This month’s report continues to reflect relatively rapid gains in employment and stable unemployment. Healthcare and leisure industries saw the largest gains, while construction saw the largest decline over the month.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

