Music with Confidence moves to new location just in time for summer fundraiser, Artown musical

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music With Confidence is a non-profit music school and performing arts center that teaches children the joy and art of music with an emphasis on empowering them to believe in themselves.

President and general director, Diana Hoffman and her dog, Ciara, stopped by Morning Break to share how the bigger space at their new location (1380 Greg St. #208 Sparks) will further enhance the learning opportunities for students.

Music with Confidence is holding a fundraiser called “Ovation” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Red Hawk. There will be dinner and entertainment by professional and student musicians and artists.

Then July 20-23 at the new Hug High School in Reno, Music with Confidence is presenting “Oliver!” The show is choreographed by Mic Thompson, who is head of Disney’s Animation Studio and Theme Parks choreography.

To learn more about all the services and projects Music with Confidence has going on, click here.

