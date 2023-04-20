Mark Twain Day festival kicks off in Carson City

By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Exciting weekend for Mark Twain fans. Carson City hosts the first Mark Twain Day festival that will begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

Mark Twain Days festival is a three day event that honors his legacy. Twain is known as “the greatest humorist the United States has produced.” He is the author of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Samuel Clemens was his birth name but he published his most famous work under Mark Twain. Twain left his mark in Carson City before launching his storied career.

“The first time he pinned Mark Twain was in Carson city. Up until that time he had been Samuel Clemens and he worked for the Territorial Enterprise in Virginia City. To have McAvoy Layne portray Mark Twain has been a dream of his for years and it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Debilynn Smith as she held back a tears of joy.

McAvoy Layne is the author of the biography, Hooked on Twain. He earned the Nevada award for his excellence in school and his library services. Now he dresses and portrays Twain at the festival. Layne and Smith, who is dressed in Chautauqua garments, will be on the Twain train ride and involved in many of the other events they will have to offer.

“Saturday we have a full day of events. Free costume runway contest , to a viral photo-op that we have happening, to the bow-tie ball we have happening that evening and steampunk train event at the railroad museum,” said Lydia Beck, the project manager from Visit Carson City. “Plus we have a free screenings of bonanza episodes happening and paint and sips. There are just a full thing of things to do on Saturday.”

Beck says there will be scavenger hunts, merchandise venders and other free activities all weekend. The spirit of the west will boil over into Sunday with family picnics.

For more information on the event visit the website at visitcarsoncity.com.

