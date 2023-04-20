Great Basin Brewing Company ushers in summer with two-day Unfiltered ‘Brews and Bites’ Pop-Up event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 as Great Basin Brewing Co. hosts the final “Unfiltered Brews and Bites Pop-Up” event at GBBC’s Taps and Tanks.

Evan Eldridge and Aaron Halecky are brewmasters at Great Basin Brewing Company. They stopped by Morning Break to share all that the food, beverage and concert series has to offer.

The food and bar portion of the event takes place Friday, April 28 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 12-4 p.m. at Taps and Tanks Craft Brewery (1155 S. Rock Blvd #490, Reno). The menu includes chilebeso queso fundito, carnitas plates, sonoran hot dogs, birria and other meat tacos and churros from Chef Chris Baldwin.

GBBC will also be releasing their new summer seasonal beers called Cerveza Chilebeso, the Mystic Voyage and Sun Smack’d Blood Orange Blonde. Then Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., the local band, Ichthyosaur, will be performing a free family-friendly concert.

Thursday, April 20 GBBC and other breweries in town are also debuting their limited edition “Best Buds” collaboration beer. Purchase yours at GBBC, IMBIB, Schussboom Brewing Co. and Shoe Tree Brewing.

