Great Basin Brewing Company ushers in summer with two-day Unfiltered ‘Brews and Bites’ Pop-Up event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 as Great Basin Brewing Co. hosts the final “Unfiltered Brews and Bites Pop-Up” event at GBBC’s Taps and Tanks.

Evan Eldridge and Aaron Halecky are brewmasters at Great Basin Brewing Company. They stopped by Morning Break to share all that the food, beverage and concert series has to offer.

The food and bar portion of the event takes place Friday, April 28 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 12-4 p.m. at Taps and Tanks Craft Brewery (1155 S. Rock Blvd #490, Reno). The menu includes chilebeso queso fundito, carnitas plates, sonoran hot dogs, birria and other meat tacos and churros from Chef Chris Baldwin.

GBBC will also be releasing their new summer seasonal beers called Cerveza Chilebeso, the Mystic Voyage and Sun Smack’d Blood Orange Blonde. Then Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., the local band, Ichthyosaur, will be performing a free family-friendly concert.

Thursday, April 20 GBBC and other breweries in town are also debuting their limited edition “Best Buds” collaboration beer. Purchase yours at GBBC, IMBIB, Schussboom Brewing Co. and Shoe Tree Brewing.

Click here to learn more about Great Basin Brewing Company. You can also follow GBBC on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight

Latest News

A photo of the plane forced to make an emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Elko
Diana Hoffman from Music with Confidence
Music with Confidence moves to new location just in time for summer fundraiser, Artown musical
Sparks UMC presents Nunsense II
Sparks United Methodist Church presents hilarious musical, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming”
RTC Logo
RTC to close lane on Sutro Street