Families of Las Vegas shooting victims to receive money from gunman’s estate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The families of the deceased victims of the 1 October shooting will soon get payouts from the shooter’s million-dollar estate.

The property owned by Stephen Paddock has been sold and nearly 50 guns were destroyed or taken out of circulation by the FBI, according to an attorney at an estate hearing Thursday.

The money from selling the shooter’s assets, which is worth about $1.2 million, is going to 61 families.

Probate attorney Alice Denton, who worked on the case pro bono, said each family will receive just under $20,000. Those checks could be mailed out in the coming weeks.

The gunman’s mother signed over her right to the money.

