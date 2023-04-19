Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.(Tulsa Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros was humanely euthanized by veterinary care staff at the Tulsa Zoo Monday.

According to the zoo, the rhino, named Jeannie, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She began end-of-care monitoring in early April with a care team monitoring her quality of life – specifically watching for decreases in mobility and appetite.

“Jeannie was a gentle giant. She was a great ambassador for her species and our zoo. She loved tactile attention and scratches behind her ears,” zookeeper Erik Storjohann said. “Her gentle nature truly made her a favorite of all that met her.”

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.

“She has always led the crash (herd) with dignity and impressive vocalizations,” manager Jessica Scallan said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
TMPF 10th Anniversary Gala Preview
Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala