Two drivers killed in head-on collision north of Tonopah

Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROUND MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) -A head-on collision killed two drivers April 12 near the central Nevada community of Round Mountain, about 48 miles north of Tonopah.

The Nevada State Police identified the deceased drivers as Joei Jackson, 48, of Auburn, Wash.,  and Travis Odell, 43, of Round Mountain.

The NSP said at about 7 p.m. on April 12, a black Hyundai Tucson SUV driven by Jackson was traveling south on Nevada 376 when for an unknown reason the Hyundai crossed over the center line and crashed into a northbound gray Ram 2500 pick-up truck driven by Odell.

The Hyundai came to rest blocking the southbound lane. The Ram came to rest on the dirt shoulder east of the highway, the NSP said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hyundai passenger was taken from the scene with injuries the NSP described as serious.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

