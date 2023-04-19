State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust

By Jordan Gartner
Apr. 18, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma recently seized thousands of pounds of marijuana amid an investigation into a black-market operation.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, it has been investigating multiple farms transporting marijuana to an Oklahoma City warehouse.

Officials said the marijuana was being repackaged into camera equipment boxes and shipped to New York and New Jersey.

“Over the past two years, we have shut down more than 800 farms and arrested over 200 individuals,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

The agency reported that agents seized over 7,000 pounds of marijuana from a semi-truck trailer on April 14 as part of its ongoing investigation.

“It’s our agency’s commitment to target and dismantle criminal organizations,” Anderson said.

