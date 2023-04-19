Silver State Sights - St. Mary’s in the Mountains

The church is located at 111 E St, Virginia City.
The church is located at 111 E St, Virginia City.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a catholic church that first opened its doors as Virginia City was entering its heyday, and has been welcoming guests ever since.

“They say that a lot of the turnout here were the mothers and the wives and the kids since the men were all underground,” explained Tim Roth, a long time employee.

St. Mary’s of the Mountains catholic church in Virginia City has a classic feel modeled after European versions from the time it was built. The pews have doors and are made of redwood from California.

Roth gave us a look inside the oldest church in Nevada which has long been in its second iteration after being destroyed in the fire of 1875.

The fire destroyed much of the town, but the church would be immediately rebuilt thanks in part to one of the biggest names in Virginia City history

“John Mackay was friends with the priest at the time,” Roth pointed out. “Whatever the insurance didn’t cover he did to have the church rebuilt.”

Downstairs below the main church area you’ll find a museum that showcases the history of the church and the town. It has hundreds of artifacts from Virginia City’s past, including things that were burned in the great fire.

Roth says it is more of a tourist attraction than an active church these days, and that if they depended on the turnout of the locals the church would probably close.

“Most people when they come into this building just have a good feeling when they leave,” he said.

It’s located at 111 E St, Virginia City.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris at Nightingale Concert Hall UNR
V.P. Harris tells crowd to fight for liberty and reproductive freedom
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Vice President Kamala Harris, to immediate left Rosario Dawson, and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
V.P. Harris tells crowd to fight for liberty and reproductive freedom