Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 8th Annual 2023 State of Nevada Mathematics Championships are coming up in just over a week. All Nevada students in grades 1-12 are invited to participate in this event that takes place Saturday, April 29 at the College of Engineering at UNR.

Sherry Griffin, the executive director of the Northern Nevada Math Club, stopped by Morning Break to remind school districts, teachers and parents to sign their students up for the event by Saturday, April 22 to guarantee them a spot in the competition.

The event is open to any and all students in first through twelfth grade who live in Nevada or who attend a school in Nevada. Homeschooled students are welcome! Register your school or student for any of the contests by clicking here.

Contests rounds start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. Registrations after the deadline will only be accepted if spots are available.

Trophies and medals will be given to top performers in grades 1-8, plus top high school performers. Medals will be given to top scoring teams in each level. Awards will be presented at the Year End Awards Dinner on Sunday, May 21.

CONTEST FORMAT AND RULES:

Number Sense – 80 questions, 10 minutes (This is a mental math round. Computational and conversion problems should be expected. No scratch paper allowed.)

Sprint – 20 questions, 30 minutes (Problems required problem solving skills.)

Focus – 4-5 problems, 10 minutes (Problems that require more work than Sprint problems.)

Team – 10 questions, 20 minutes (Teams are composed of 3 to 4 students; teammates may work together or independently on the set of problems as the team members prefer. One answer sheet per team is submitted.)

All rounds are free response.

No calculators allowed on any round.

Click here to learn more about the State Championships rules and requirements. You can also follow the Northern Nevada Math Club on Facebook.

