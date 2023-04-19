Sierra Nevada Realtors diversify homeowners with seminars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Finding a new home is not an easy task but there are realtors that are willing to assist you.

According to Sierra Nevada Realtors, who is a realtor association that serves the six counties in Northern Nevada, 611 homes were sold across the Sierra Nevada in March, which is down nearly 21.9% from last years 782 home closings.

To improve these numbers, the Sierra Nevada Realtors’ I.D.E.A Committee is hosting a bilingual seminar to educate and diversify homeownership. The I.D.E.A Committee focuses on increasing home owners within all communities. Jorge Montoya is the chairman of the committee and as a homeowner himself, he understands the challenges of the home buying process.

“People can expect to be inspired and educated about home ownership,” said Montoya. “You see, homeownership can sometimes be an intimidating process. We are going to break it down in a way that is easy to understand and you know what to expect.” There will be a variety of topics discussed such as, finding comfort in the home buying process, credit repairs, loan programs and home insurance.

The “New Year, New Home” bilingual seminar is on Saturday, April 22, at Sierra Nevada Realtors location in Carson City. This event is free to the public and children are allowed to attend. RSVP to Cristal@SNR.Realtors or call (775)823-6233.

