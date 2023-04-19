Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort with the Reno Police Department looking for new recurits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established in 1997 by the Reno Police Department, the Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort (SAVE) is a civilian all-volunteer organization that assists Reno Police Officers by conducting low risk tasks that free-up police officers to focus on criminal activity. Now, the team is looking for new members to help RPD.

SAVE Officer Eric Vincent and RPD Officer Hunter Mercurio stopped by Morning Break to encourage anyone 50 years and older with an interest in law enforcement and public service to take the next steps towards being a SAVE volunteer.

SAVE’s 70+ members volunteer up to 20,000 hours a year. Over the years, SAVE has saved the City of Reno millions of dollars by performing tasks that would otherwise have been performed by paid employees.

While driving marked patrol cars, SAVE Officers handle numerous activities such as inspecting abandoned vehicles, patrolling casino and shopping center parking areas, conducting vacation house checks for Reno residents and enforcing handicapped parking violations. SAVE Officers find this program to be an interesting and rewarding volunteer experience. Many members have been volunteering with SAVE for more than ten years. Training, uniform and badge are provided. Applicants must pass a background check.

SAVE Officers volunteer a minimum of sixteen hours per month. Patrols are four hours in length and are available mornings and afternoons, Monday-Friday. Volunteers choose which shifts and days of the week they patrol.

For more information about our program, click here. You can also follow SAVE on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.