The Road Ahead With RTC: Earth Day

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPONSORED: Once again, the RTC is providing transportation to the annual Earth Day event at Idlewild Park. A shuttle will arrive every 15 minutes at the Washoe County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of S. Virginia and Court Streets. The shuttles will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can also take the usual RIDE fixed routes. These are safe and easy ways for people to attend without having to deal with traffic and parking.

The RTC will have an electric bus on display at the event. It will also have a table set up with information about transportation services. Keolis will also be at Idlewild Park to recruit bus operators.

Reno Earth Day is an opportunity for the RTC to showcase how the organization is reducing its carbon footprint. 100 percent of the bus fleet uses alternative fuel. One-third of the buses are all-electric. The fleet includes diesel electric hybrids and compressed natural gas buses. The RTC is expecting its first two hydrogen fuel cell buses to arrive, later this year. VANPOOL continues to gain momentum. 340 vans are in the carpooling program. That saved 19 million miles of travel in the Truckee Meadows, last year, resulting in a huge reduction of emissions in our community.

The Earth Day event includes a craft fair and live performances by different musicians. There are educational opportunities for people to learn about sustainability, recycling and energy during the springtime event.

