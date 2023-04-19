Report finds Reno’s air quality has worsened

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the American Lung Association has found Reno has worse air quality than last year.

Compared to 2022, the city experienced more unhealthy days of high ozone, ranking it as the 19th most polluted city in the nation for ozone pollution. It ranked 21st last year.

The report gave Washoe County an F for short-term ozone pollution.

“As we can see from this year’s report data, there is much work to be done in Reno to improve our air quality,” said Bernadette Longo, PhD, RN, CNL, PHNA-BC, FAAN Chairwoman of the Nevada Nurses Association (NNA) Environmental Health Committee. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, those who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”

Their report finds that air quality has improved nationwide, which the American Lung Association credits to the Clean Air Act.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.