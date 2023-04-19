Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Reno Centennial Sunset and Immunize Nevada are hosting the 14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run/Walk. This event celebrates Rotary International’s efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.

Courtney Pino is the race director. She stopped by Morning Break to encourage everyone, regardless of speed or running ability to sign up for the various distance races.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Washoe County’s San Rafael Park at the Peavine Pavilion. You have the option of a 10K run, 5K run or walk, or if you are not in town, you can register for a virtual walk/run.

For more information and to register, click here. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Rotary Foundation’s Polio Plus Fund, the RCS Rotary Foundation Inc., and Immunize Nevada.

Since the inaugural Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run, over $100,695 has been raised and donated toward the eradication of polio. For more information on how the funds are used, click here.

