Police in Winnemucca investigating after body found in truck

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are investigating after finding a body in the back of a truck Wednesday.

The Winnemucca Police Department found a deceased adult man in the bed of a Toyota Tundra parked on Fourth Street near Hanson Street. They say the truck was parked in that location for some time but hadn’t drawn any suspicion.

WPD says there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the community and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 775-623-6396 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

The department says they will release more information as the investigation allows.

