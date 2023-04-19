LCSO searching for missing Lyon County woman

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

30-year-old Nike Antonia Riess was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen and/or heard from on Monday evening.

Riess is described as being 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says her car was found, abandoned on a dirt road approximately two miles from her home at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators described her vehicle as having sustained heavy damage.

Search and Rescue crews discovered her dog and some of her personal belongings inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620.

