LCSO searching for missing Lyon County woman

Nike Riess
Nike Riess(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

30-year-old Nike Antonia Riess was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen and/or heard from on Monday evening.

Riess is described as being 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says her car was found, abandoned on a dirt road approximately two miles from her home at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators described her vehicle as having sustained heavy damage.

Search and Rescue crews discovered her dog and some of her personal belongings inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
TMPF 10th Anniversary Gala Preview
Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala
RPD and S.A.V.E. Recruitment
Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort with the Reno Police Department looking for new recurits