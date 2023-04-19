Police looking for stolen truck in Storey County

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is looking a pickup truck they say was stolen early Wednesday morning.

They say a black 1997 Chevy stepside 4X4 single cab pickup with a slight lift and oversized tires was stolen from the front of the Silver Dollar Hotel in Virginia City between 6:30 and 7:20 a.m.

The truck’s license plates are 888AXD. It also has a faded VCGP sticker on the top right corner of the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Storey County Dispatch at 775-847-0950 and reference case number 23-350.

