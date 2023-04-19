Police looking for stolen truck in Storey County

A photo of the stolen truck
A photo of the stolen truck(The Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is looking a pickup truck they say was stolen early Wednesday morning.

They say a black 1997 Chevy stepside 4X4 single cab pickup with a slight lift and oversized tires was stolen from the front of the Silver Dollar Hotel in Virginia City between 6:30 and 7:20 a.m.

The truck’s license plates are 888AXD. It also has a faded VCGP sticker on the top right corner of the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Storey County Dispatch at 775-847-0950 and reference case number 23-350.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
TMPF 10th Anniversary Gala Preview
Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala
RPD and S.A.V.E. Recruitment
Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort with the Reno Police Department looking for new recurits