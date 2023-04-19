Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year record for snowfall

Snow on Palisades Tahoe
Snow on Palisades Tahoe(Palisades Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe says a 25-year record for snowfall in a season was broken earlier this week.

The resort says they have gotten 710 inches of snow, breaking the original record set in 2016-2017 of 707 inches. The record officially fell on Tuesday.

The snow currently stands at 178% of the season average of 400 inches.

A chart showing the monthly snowfall in the area since November compared to the 2021 average
A chart showing the monthly snowfall in the area since November compared to the 2021 average(Palisades Tahoe)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Heavy rainfall in the Carson City area could create flooding problems for residents with...
Carson City warns residents of basement and crawlspace flooding
Weir near Fallon
Fallon again taking steps to keep flood waters at bay
Residents are encouraged to wait until summer to recreate.
CalFire anticipating high, fast rivers as snowpack melts
Residents of California who were affected by storms in December and January will have their...
IRS extends tax filing deadline for California residents affected by storms