Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year record for snowfall

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe says a 25-year record for snowfall in a season was broken earlier this week.

The resort says they have gotten 710 inches of snow, breaking the original record set in 2016-2017 of 707 inches. The record officially fell on Tuesday.

The snow currently stands at 178% of the season average of 400 inches.

A chart showing the monthly snowfall in the area since November compared to the 2021 average (Palisades Tahoe)

