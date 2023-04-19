Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) is a private nonprofit that protects and enhances our communities’ livability through public engagement, education, and the sustainability of our parks, open spaces, and trails. TMPF is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary of becoming a 501(c)3 by hosting a celebratory gala Sunday, April 23 at Rosewood Nature Study Area from 4-7 p.m.

Matt DeBray, communications manager, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets now before the event sells out. Whether a long time or first time member, a continuous volunteer, parents of our summer/springtime campers or just a lover of local parks and wetlands, TMPF hopes to see you there.

The gala features an adventurous Nevada themed-menu designed by Chef Will Sheppard of Estella, influenced by Great Basin foods and traditional Washoe cooks; live music from The Reno Swing Set; silent auction and raffle; and special guests from the community and from throughout our ten year history. Cocktail attire is encouraged for the gala.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also follow TMPF on Facebook and Instagram.

