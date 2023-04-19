Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) is a private nonprofit that protects and enhances our communities’ livability through public engagement, education, and the sustainability of our parks, open spaces, and trails. TMPF is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary of becoming a 501(c)3 by hosting a celebratory gala Sunday, April 23 at Rosewood Nature Study Area from 4-7 p.m.

Matt DeBray, communications manager, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets now before the event sells out. Whether a long time or first time member, a continuous volunteer, parents of our summer/springtime campers or just a lover of local parks and wetlands, TMPF hopes to see you there.

The gala features an adventurous Nevada themed-menu designed by Chef Will Sheppard of Estella, influenced by Great Basin foods and traditional Washoe cooks; live music from The Reno Swing Set; silent auction and raffle; and special guests from the community and from throughout our ten year history. Cocktail attire is encouraged for the gala.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also follow TMPF on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
RPD and S.A.V.E. Recruitment
Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort with the Reno Police Department looking for new recurits
The water in Lake Tahoe is the clearest it's been since the 1980's.
Lake Tahoe’s clarity vastly improved