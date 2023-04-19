Local and federal leaders discuss growing lithium industry

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local and federal leaders held a roundtable discussion at the University of Nevada, Reno to highlight the growing lithium industry in Nevada.

“Nevada may be a small state, but it is punching way above its weight in lithium,” said Dilawar Syed, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs at the U.S. State Department.

Syed says Nevada could be the next Silicon Valley.

The Silver State is a critical location for the federal government because of lithium mining and research development.

“Nevada is the only place where, within a 300-mile radius, we have the deposits, the extraction [and] processing,” Syed said.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve joined the discussion and stressed the importance of establishing a partnership with the State Department.

“I think it’s really important to focus on how we can work together so we can cut the red tape whenever it comes to international investment, when it comes to local investment,” Schieve said.

While Nevada already has many of the tools, including lithium deposits and battery companies, leaders say our region needs the right employees to do the job.

“It’s really important that we understand where our talent comes from, where our entrepreneurs come from, where our innovation comes from,” Schieve said.

Syed says much of that talent could come from the University of Nevada.

“The young people, they ultimately play a big part in helping us power the future,” he said.

Syed added that the U.S. is focused specifically on establishing renewable energy sources on American soil to minimize reliance on foreign nations

“Energy security is national security,” Syed said.

