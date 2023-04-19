Lake Tahoe’s clarity vastly improved

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The water in Lake Tahoe is the clearest it’s been since the 1980s.

“It’s exciting news,” said Brant Allen, the boat captain and researcher at UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. “The lake had a different blue color, much deeper blue. It was just a trigger that something was going on.”

The water in Lake Tahoe is the clearest it's been since the 1980's. (kolo)

Allen has been taking the measurements for 35 years, and last year the average annual clarity was 71.7 feet compared to 61 feet in 2021. It was even better during the last five months of 2022, with an average depth of 80.6 feet.

“To see this 80-foot clarity last for months, especially in the summer going into fall, was really spectacular,” exclaimed Allen.

And it’s in large part due to the resurgence of native zooplankton.

“These zooplankton that have come back have these big feathery hands, they basically just indiscriminately shovel small particles into their mouth,” explained Allen. “They’re trying to feed on the algae, but they pick up soil particles and everything else, things that deposit from the atmosphere into the lake. So they’re just really good at removing small particles.”

The revival is happening because of the drop in the Mysis shrimp population, which was introduced into the lake back in the 1960s to feed the game fish like salmon and trout.

“But unfortunately, they also fed upon the zooplankton, the primary ones that are really good at cleaning the lake.”

Now that they’ve documented this correlation, it gives them new insight to try and return the clarity to the historic 97.4 feet last seen more than 50 years ago.

“We now have a new way of attacking clarity issues in Lake Tahoe that we really hadn’t considered before,” admitted Allen.

And it’s a nice send-off for Allen, who is retiring later this summer.

“Science is a progressive thing, where you don’t just hang your hat on old ideas. You move forward, and by doing that you have a better understanding of what’s going on.”

