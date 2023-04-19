Joining Forces program results in 138 speeding tickets

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Joining Forces program resulted in 138 speeding violations over a two-week span, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

From March 13 to March 29, the WCSO took part in a regional Joining Forces event focused on speeding as part of an ongoing effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads.

Their program also resulted in 145 traffic stops, and five distracted driving violations, and 13 other citations in addition to the 138 violations for speeding.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program focusing on DUI, distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and pedestrian safety. The program is funded by grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

