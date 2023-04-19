House fire closes E Street in Sparks, cause under investigation
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:10 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department was called to a structure behind a home on East Street in Sparks just after midnight on Wednesday April 19 for reports of a fully-involved garage fire.
Crews were still actively fighting the fire by around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. E Street is closed between 5th and 6th streets while crews fight the blaze.
No word on any injures, people inside the structure, or the cause.
KOLO 8 News Now has reached out to Sparks Fire for more information. Stay with us on this developing story.
