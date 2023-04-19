Garage destroyed in fire, cause under investigation

Fire crews on-scene of a structure fire on E Street in Sparks around 1 a.m. on April 19, 2023
Fire crews on-scene of a structure fire on E Street in Sparks around 1 a.m. on April 19, 2023(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:10 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department was called to an alley beside a home on East Street in Sparks just after midnight on Wednesday April 19 for reports of a fully-involved detached double-garage fire.

Crews were still actively fighting the fire by around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, and had the fire extinguished about an hour into the response. The battalion chief told a KOLO 8 photographer that the garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed. He said the car’s gas tank helped fuel the fire.

E Street was closed between 5th and 6th streets while crews fought the blaze. Officials say no injuries were reported, and no one was inside the garage at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire crews on-scene of a structure fire on E Street in Sparks around 1 a.m. on April 19, 2023
Fire crews on-scene of a structure fire on E Street in Sparks around 1 a.m. on April 19, 2023(KOLO/Dan Pyke)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Grodin’s Grind: Getting the Reno Aces Ready to Play
Grodin’s Grind: Getting the Reno Aces Ready to Play
It comes as Washoe County School District discussed the possible closure of Incline Village...
Preschools in Incline Village at capacity
Police investigate a suspicious death in the 8300 block of Castletroy Drive.
Suspicious death investigation
The club's marketing and baseball operations coordinator, Chase Grodin, handles team travel
Grodin’s Grind: getting the Reno Aces where they need to be