Garage destroyed in fire, cause under investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department was called to an alley beside a home on East Street in Sparks just after midnight on Wednesday April 19 for reports of a fully-involved detached double-garage fire.

Crews were still actively fighting the fire by around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, and had the fire extinguished about an hour into the response. The battalion chief told a KOLO 8 photographer that the garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed. He said the car’s gas tank helped fuel the fire.

E Street was closed between 5th and 6th streets while crews fought the blaze. Officials say no injuries were reported, and no one was inside the garage at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire crews on-scene of a structure fire on E Street in Sparks around 1 a.m. on April 19, 2023 (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

