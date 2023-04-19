Earth Day cleanup taking place in Tahoe this Friday

A file image of trash in the Lake Tahoe area
A file image of trash in the Lake Tahoe area(Clean Up The Lake)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A cleanup event to celebrate Earth Day will take place this Friday at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe.

Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to participate on April 21. The event is hosted by the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

The event itself will be from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Participants will check in at Azul Latin Kitchen at Heavenly Village, located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe says the melting snow has revealed litter buried by winter storms, and that the local environment is being damaged by the left behind food waste, single use plastics, shattered sleds, and other items.

Volunteers can register here: keeptahoeblue.org/earthday, but walk-in participants are also welcome.

