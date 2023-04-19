DCSO honored with award from the Nevada Donor Network

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been honored with an award from the Nevada Donor Network.

The Nevada Donor Network is a statewide not for profit organization facilitating organ, tissue, and cornea donations across Nevada.

“It’s a huge honor to be presented with this award,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Perhaps more rewarding, though, is seeing how much of an impact the Nevada Donor Network has had on our community. This program connects generous donors with recipients to offer lifesaving resources, and I’m proud that DCSO is helping to champion this effort.”

The award was presented to the department on April 17.

They were given the award due to the department’s efforts to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and the importance of donor registration.

62% of Nevadans are registered as organ donors, compared to 54% nationwide. Across the state, 637 Nevadans are waiting for an organ transplant.

“The reality is that we need more people from different backgrounds to register, because that can help greatly with the matching process,” Myles said. “We also want to encourage people to start these sometimes-difficult conversations with family members ahead of time, so people’s wishes are understood if the time ever comes.”

