DCSO honored with award from the Nevada Donor Network

The award was presented on April 17
A picture of the award being presented
A picture of the award being presented(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been honored with an award from the Nevada Donor Network.

The Nevada Donor Network is a statewide not for profit organization facilitating organ, tissue, and cornea donations across Nevada.

“It’s a huge honor to be presented with this award,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Perhaps more rewarding, though, is seeing how much of an impact the Nevada Donor Network has had on our community. This program connects generous donors with recipients to offer lifesaving resources, and I’m proud that DCSO is helping to champion this effort.”

The award was presented to the department on April 17.

They were given the award due to the department’s efforts to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and the importance of donor registration.

62% of Nevadans are registered as organ donors, compared to 54% nationwide. Across the state, 637 Nevadans are waiting for an organ transplant.

“The reality is that we need more people from different backgrounds to register, because that can help greatly with the matching process,” Myles said. “We also want to encourage people to start these sometimes-difficult conversations with family members ahead of time, so people’s wishes are understood if the time ever comes.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Mark Twain Days
Mark Twain Days
Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
TMPF 10th Anniversary Gala Preview
Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala