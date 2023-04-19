Crashes slows traffic at McCarran and Neil Road
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash investigation is closing multiple lanes at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Neil Road.
A small passenger car traveling westbound on South McCarran Blvd. hit a Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound on Neil Road at McCarran. The 4 Runner was knocked on its side.
The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m.
According to eyewitnesses, the small passenger car may have run a red light.
People in the smaller car suffered minor injuries.
Occupants in the 4Runner also suffered minor injuries and refused transportation to a local hospital.
Reno Police and Fire along with REMSA are on scene now.
The intersection may fully reopen at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.
