Crashes slows traffic at McCarran and Neil Road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash investigation is closing multiple lanes at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Neil Road.

A small passenger car traveling westbound on South McCarran Blvd. hit a Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound on Neil Road at McCarran. The 4 Runner was knocked on its side.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the small passenger car may have run a red light.

People in the smaller car suffered minor injuries.

Occupants in the 4Runner also suffered minor injuries and refused transportation to a local hospital.

Reno Police and Fire along with REMSA are on scene now.

The intersection may fully reopen at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

