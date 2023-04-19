Carson City School District hosting training for talking to students in crisis

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District, in a partnership with the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, is hosting a training course on how to talk to students in crisis.

The course is titled safeTALK and will be held on April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Carson High School.

Organizers say the aim of the course is to equip parents with the tools and resources to prevent suicide and promote youth mental health.

It will cover how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health crisis, fostering communication, and accessing appropriate resources and support. The course will be led by mental health professionals.

“With mental health concerns on the rise among youth, it is crucial for parents to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively support their child’s mental well-being,” said Michelle Cleveland, Project AWARE coordinator for the Carson City School District. “Parents play a crucial role in supporting their child’s mental health, and we are committed to providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively do so. This parent training class is an opportunity for parents to learn valuable strategies to promote their child’s mental well-being and prevent suicide.”

The training is open to all parents in the community and is free of charge. Registration is required and can be done here.

