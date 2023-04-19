Carson City School District hosting training for talking to students in crisis

The training is open to all parents in the community and is free of charge
The training hopes to give parents the resources necessary to address youth mental health
The training hopes to give parents the resources necessary to address youth mental health(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District, in a partnership with the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, is hosting a training course on how to talk to students in crisis.

The course is titled safeTALK and will be held on April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Carson High School.

Organizers say the aim of the course is to equip parents with the tools and resources to prevent suicide and promote youth mental health.

It will cover how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health crisis, fostering communication, and accessing appropriate resources and support. The course will be led by mental health professionals.

“With mental health concerns on the rise among youth, it is crucial for parents to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively support their child’s mental well-being,” said Michelle Cleveland, Project AWARE coordinator for the Carson City School District. “Parents play a crucial role in supporting their child’s mental health, and we are committed to providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively do so. This parent training class is an opportunity for parents to learn valuable strategies to promote their child’s mental well-being and prevent suicide.”

The training is open to all parents in the community and is free of charge. Registration is required and can be done here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Nevada State Math Championship
Sign-up deadline approaching for State of Nevada Math Championship for students grades 1-12
14th Annual Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run
Registration opens for 14th annual Purple Pinkie Trail Run to eradicate polio from the world
TMPF 10th Anniversary Gala Preview
Only a few dozen tickets remain for Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala
RPD and S.A.V.E. Recruitment
Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort with the Reno Police Department looking for new recurits