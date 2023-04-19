Alternatives for ADHD patients dealing with the ongoing Adderall shortage

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a shortage of Adderall first announced by the FDA 6 months ago. This loss of access for those with ADHD can really have a difficult time coping.

There are Adderall alternatives that can offer relief and brain health benefits. Talking with your doctor can lead to finding treatment such as improved memory, better focus, increased productivity, and enhanced mental clarity. Taking the telehealth route has been shown to make a difference.

Done is a telehealth platform ready to assist any patients who aren’t able to access their Adderall prescription as usual.

From focusing on behavioral health or assisting in choosing natural over-the-counter medications, Done’s medical professionals share creating a collaborative approach to treatment can help ADHD patients.

Sussan Nwogwugwu, a nurse practitioner with Done shared the impact she has seen with her patients facing the negative impact of the shortage,

“This shortage has really created a lot of fear. Counseling is highly recommended for patients who have ADHD, and it does require the patient and the therapist really work on skills that can help them navigate day-to-day tasks.”

Done predicts some producers of Adderall have recovered from the shortage. Certain Adderall dosages should become available again in the coming weeks or months.

Done shares that it’s all about finding the proper treatment that works for you.

For more and to visit Done’s website, click here.

