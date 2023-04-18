Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona celebrated her 107th birthday with a very special performance Friday.

Members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena Zenk’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

A former ukulele player herself, Zenk grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years.

Zenk remembers her mother becoming famous as she was the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955.

The birthday girl moved to Arizona in 1985 and still lives in the same home.

She credits her long life to the homegrown food that nourished her.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
Mother's Day Trains at V&T Railway
Get mom a memorable experience with her family aboard V&T Railway’s Mother’s Day Trains
Mother's Day Trains at V&T Railway
V&T Railway Mother's Day Trains