Vice President Harris to speak at UNR on Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday. According to White House press officials, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and actress Rosario Dawson on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.

KOLO 8 News Now will have a crew at the university and provide coverage of today’s visit during its Midday, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts.

