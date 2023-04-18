Vice President Harris to speak at UNR on Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday. According to White House press officials, the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and actress Rosario Dawson on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.

KOLO 8 News Now will have a crew at the university and provide coverage of today’s visit during its Midday, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts.

