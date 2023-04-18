UNR’s Graduate Student Association to host “Unity in Diversity” Earth Day event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno believes diversity is one of its greatest assets. Its philosophy of Unity in Diversity (UiD) emphasizes that unity is not about assimilation but instead a critical and conscious effort to promote mindfulness, understanding and compassion among individuals and communities. They also strongly believe that thinking critically about differences enhances the lives of individuals and communities, and drives new ideas, technologies and perspectives.

Unity in Diversity is an annual diversity engagement and fundraising event organized by the Graduate Student Association (GSA) at the UNR. This year, they are extending the impact of Unity in Diversity to include the critical need to raise environmental awareness and help change humanity’s impact on the Earth, ensuring that diverse generations to come will be able to enjoy a healthy and comfortable environment on the planet.

Taissa Lytchenko, GSA’s external vice president, stopped by Morning Break to invite the entire community to UNR’s free Earth Day event Saturday, April 22 from 12-5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Joe Crowley Student Union (JCSU) plaza and lawn, as well as the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center (MIKC) walkway.

Parking is free on campus at the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex or West Stadium Parking Complex, both of which are close to the event. The Gateway Parking Complex is also available but is a short walk from the south end of campus.

GSA will feature a variety of diverse speakers, performances and artistic expressions on a central stage located at the JCSU plaza. The event will also showcase the impact of local non-profits, community organizations and University clubs and organizations that promote equity and diversity in our community. The tabling area is located near the JCSU.

There will be 30 local vendors and food trucks on campus in partnership with Reno Outdoor Market. The Graduate Students Alumni Chapter will host a raffle for various prizes. The money raised will go toward the University Graduate Student Emergency Fund.

To find out more about the event and raffle prizes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.