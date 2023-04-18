Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A burst of snow showers will come along a cold front in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Carry chains over the passes. The front will also bring windy conditions at times. Behind this system, temperatures are going to be much colder, with morning lows dipping to or below freezing through Thursday. Warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff

