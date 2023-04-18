RTC seeking public input on Sparks Boulevard project

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is inviting residents to attend a public hearing on the Sparks Boulevard Project Environmental Assessment. The meeting is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Lena Juniper Elementary School in Sparks. A formal presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The RTC initiated the Sparks Boulevard Project to enhance multi-modal mobility and safety along the corridor. The project includes the reconstruction and widening of Sparks Boulevard from four lanes to six lanes between the westbound I-80 ramps and the Baring Boulevard intersection. The project also proposes 1.8 miles of 10-foot multi-use paths, and 2.8 miles of 6-foot sidewalks and on-street bicycle lanes.

RTC officials say several residential and commercial access locations, as well as intersections along Sparks Boulevard, would be reconfigured and reconstructed to accommodate the widened roadway section and multi-modal improvements for cars, pedestrians, transit, and bicycles.

The RTC seeks the public’s input on the Environmental Assessment, a document that outlines deficiencies and gaps in bicycle and pedestrian facilities along Sparks Boulevard and describes multiple potential improvements that would meet the project’s purpose. The report also reviews potential impacts to the natural and human environment that may occur if the project moves forward to construction.

In addition to the in-person meeting, the RTC has launched a virtual hearing at SparksBoulevardProject.com. Comments on the Environmental Assessment will be accepted through 5 p.m. May 5, 2023.

Comments may be submitted at the in-person meeting, in the virtual hearing room, mailed to Jeff Wilbrecht, P.E., RTC Project Manager, P.O. Box 30002, Reno, NV, 89520 or via email at Jwilbrecht@rtcwashoe.com.

