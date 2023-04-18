NDOT reveals Pyramid Highway Project

A six phase plan set to decrease traffic on one of the busiest highways.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NDOT has a six phase plan to widen Pyramid Highway that will last two years. Phase one will begin on May 1, 2023.

Pyramid Highway sees 50,000 drivers a day. Its purpose it to connect Spanish Springs to Reno, Sparks and the North Valley’s.

Traffic has been a major concern for commuters, residents and business owners. Daily commuters hope the two lane expansion will speed up the flow of cars.

Elmo Monetoya is a Flex Ride driver for Regional Transport Commissions, he takes the highway nearly 10 to 12 times a day.

“It will benefit us a lot. As of right now, you know, heading from pyramid highway all the way up to highland ranch, it’s pretty congested, especially during midday”

Miles Odriozola, is a local resident who lives near Pyramid Highway, he is ready for changes to be done. “They have done construction in years past and it just kind of seems like year after year they are kind of just putting a band aid on something that needs surgery.”

NDOT believes this is the solution. Meg Ragonese is the public information officer, she says, “ultimately this important highway improvement project will enhance mobility and accessibility between Reno, Sparks and this growing area of Spanish Springs.”

NDOT is hosting a virtual and in person public information meeting about the widening of the Pyramid Highway.

join them tonight from 4 to 7pm at Sepulveda Elementary school. The formal presentation will start at 5:30. If you are not able to attend in person tonight, you can visit pyramidhighway.com for details about phase 1. There might even be a sneak peek of some of the final touches. Both English and Spanish versions are available.

