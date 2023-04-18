KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes eggplant sausage rigatoni with roasted red pepper cream sauce

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don’t just buy the jar of pasta sauce. Chef Jonathan Chapin has an easy recipe for making your own cream sauce with fresh vegetables that’ll take your noodles from zero to hero. Check out this recipe for eggplant sausage rigatoni with roasted red pepper cream sauce!

Ingredients:

  • Rigatoni
  • Italian sausage
  • Garlic
  • Shallot
  • Heavy cream
  • Roasted red pepper
  • Chili flakes
  • Eggplant
  • Mushrooms
  • Fresh basil
  • White wine
  • Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Cook Rigatoni al dente; set aside.
  2. Cook sausage, drain and set aside.
  3. In the same pan, brown garlic, shallot and chili flakes.
  4. Deglaze with wine.
  5. Add mushrooms, eggplant and roasted red peppers.
  6. Once soft, add cream and sausage.
  7. Reduce then add cooked pasta.
  8. Garnish with basil chiffonade and parmesan cheese.
  9. VOILA! You are a MOMMA MIA!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

