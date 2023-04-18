KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes eggplant sausage rigatoni with roasted red pepper cream sauce

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don’t just buy the jar of pasta sauce. Chef Jonathan Chapin has an easy recipe for making your own cream sauce with fresh vegetables that’ll take your noodles from zero to hero. Check out this recipe for eggplant sausage rigatoni with roasted red pepper cream sauce!

Ingredients:

Rigatoni

Italian sausage

Garlic

Shallot

Heavy cream

Roasted red pepper

Chili flakes

Eggplant

Mushrooms

Fresh basil

White wine

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cook Rigatoni al dente; set aside. Cook sausage, drain and set aside. In the same pan, brown garlic, shallot and chili flakes. Deglaze with wine. Add mushrooms, eggplant and roasted red peppers. Once soft, add cream and sausage. Reduce then add cooked pasta. Garnish with basil chiffonade and parmesan cheese. VOILA! You are a MOMMA MIA!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.