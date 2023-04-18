Get mom a memorable experience with her family aboard V&T Railway’s Mother’s Day Trains

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day is just a few short weeks away. Instead of remembering at the last minute and trying to find gas station flowers, give mom something she’ll really love like a roundtrip ride from Carson City to Virginia City aboard one of V&T Railway’s Mother’s Day Trains.

Operations manager, Allyson Bolton, and marketing manager, Leann Pinguelo, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets now before the train rides fill up. Mother’s Day weekend is the start of the spring railroad season.

The two-day Mother’s Day event, features Steam Engine 18. Reserve your seats here for this exciting and memorable day with Mom, which includes a roundtrip ride from Carson City to Virginia City, complimentary coffee and mimosa at the Depot and pastries for everyone. This year they are also featuring a fresh flower bar for Mom to shop as well as new seating options.

Trains depart Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 at 10 a.m. with a three-hour stop in Virginia City. Click here to learn more.

V&T Railway is also hosting preseason train rides to and from Virginia City from Carson City April 21-22 as part of the Mark Twain Days. Use discount code: PRESEASON for 20% off your ticket purchase.

