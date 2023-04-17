WCSD considering changes for 2 area middle schools

Washoe County School District
WCSD
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says it is considering changes for Pine and Vaughn Middle Schools as part of a long-term plan for school facilities.

The WCSD also says these potential changes may also impact the elementary schools zoned for these middle schools in the coming years.

They say some of the options under consideration include Pine Middle School students attending newer schools, as well as grade reconfiguration, and elementary schools being consolidated into better facilities.

Now, they are inviting people to join them on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Pine Middle School, located at 4800 Neil Road in Reno for the meeting.

The district says they will present initial concepts and more details. Attendees can ask questions of the district and provide their input on the options that will be presented. Potential changes would not take effect until the 2026/2027 school year.

No final decisions will be made at the meeting, which will be offered in English and Spanish.

