State Treasurer launches giveaway as part of National Kindergarten Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is launching a scholarship giveaway as part of National Kindergarten Day.

Starting Monday, and lasting until May 5, four students will be randomly selected to receive a $529 scholarship towards a 529 college savings account.

Dubbed the Nevada College Kick Start Program, the State Treasurer’s Office says it hopes this will help kindergarteners begin their path to college and give families a kickstart on college savings.

“College Kick Start helps Nevada kindergarteners and their families start planning and saving for higher education,” stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “In just a few minutes, you could be on your way to a brighter future.”

Parents and guardians with a kindergarten child enrolled in a Nevada public school can register their child into the giveaway. The State Treasurer’s Office says you must take the following steps:

. If you need assistance finding your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID, please call (702) 486-4141. You will need your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID to complete the registration process. Click here to look up your child’s Kick Start ID number If you need assistance finding your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID, please call (702) 486-4141.

Register your child’s account by clicking the “Register Account” button on our participant portal at www.vistashare.com/p/nv/kickstart. You will be able to choose a portal username and password. You will use this username and password to log into the portal to view your child’s Nevada College Kick Start account.

Once you have your portal username/password and have logged in, you are done! Congratulations – you have registered your child’s account!

Those who enter into the giveaway will also receive a puzzle for their child. More information on the giveaway can be found here: https://bit.ly/3UHL5eM.

For additional questions, you can send an email to: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-4141.

