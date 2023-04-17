State Treasurer launches giveaway as part of National Kindergarten Day

The program will May 5
Nevada State Treasurer's Office in Carson City
Nevada State Treasurer's Office in Carson City(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is launching a scholarship giveaway as part of National Kindergarten Day.

Starting Monday, and lasting until May 5, four students will be randomly selected to receive a $529 scholarship towards a 529 college savings account.

Dubbed the Nevada College Kick Start Program, the State Treasurer’s Office says it hopes this will help kindergarteners begin their path to college and give families a kickstart on college savings.

“College Kick Start helps Nevada kindergarteners and their families start planning and saving for higher education,” stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “In just a few minutes, you could be on your way to a brighter future.”

Parents and guardians with a kindergarten child enrolled in a Nevada public school can register their child into the giveaway. The State Treasurer’s Office says you must take the following steps:

  • You will need your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID to complete the registration process. Click here to look up your child’s Kick Start ID number. If you need assistance finding your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID, please call (702) 486-4141.
  • Register your child’s account by clicking the “Register Account” button on our participant portal at www.vistashare.com/p/nv/kickstart. You will be able to choose a portal username and password. You will use this username and password to log into the portal to view your child’s Nevada College Kick Start account.
  • Once you have your portal username/password and have logged in, you are done! Congratulations – you have registered your child’s account!

Those who enter into the giveaway will also receive a puzzle for their child. More information on the giveaway can be found here: https://bit.ly/3UHL5eM.

For additional questions, you can send an email to: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-4141.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
Washoe County School District logo.
Brief lockdown at 2 area schools lifted

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Rosen files amicus brief urging Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill ruling
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Understanding the similarities between the different causes of grief with Brooke Siem
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Grief with Brooke Siem
An Evening to RAVE About Preview
Get your tickets for “An Evening to RAVE About” in support of Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation