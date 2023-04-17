Rosen files amicus brief urging Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the nation’s highest court to reverse the fifth’s circuit’s decision on mifepristone.

Rosen is joined by a number of other Democratic colleagues in filing the brief, including Bernie Sanders, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Elizabeth Warren.

An April 7 ruling by a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on the approval of the drug, citing safety and health concerns. At nearly the same time, however, a second judge ruled the opposite, putting access to the drug into question.

“The recent anti-choice court rulings don’t follow the science; they are ideological attacks on reproductive rights and attempts to ban abortion access for women in states like Nevada,” said Senator Rosen. “While I’m urging the Supreme Court to reverse these disastrous decisions, we know we can’t expect the Court to protect reproductive freedoms. That’s why I will continue fighting to protect access to abortion medication and ensure reproductive rights are protected by federal law.”

Rosen says that if the ruling were to remain in effect, patients in every state would be denied access to the drug, and the FDA’s approval authority would be put at risk.

The other lawmakers taking part in the brief wrote: “Therefore, emergency relief from the order is necessary to mitigate the imminent harm facing members of the public, many of whom rely on the availability of mifepristone for reproductive care—and many more of whom rely on the integrity of FDA’s drug approval process for continued access to life-improving and lifesaving drugs. Congress intended to—and did—vest authority in FDA to evaluate and ensure the safety and efficacy of drugs in the United States, and Amici call on this Court to give due weight to that intent.”

