New dispensary prepares for busy 4/20

PureTonic Dispensary is located on USA Parkway
PureTonic Dispensary is located on USA Parkway
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the constant traffic to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, USA Parkway tends to be busy 24 hours a day. And on Thursday, that will undoubtedly be the case at Puretonic Dispensary.

“It’s like Black Friday,” said GM Christine Gamez. “It’s usually double numbers if not more.”

Puretonic has only been open since August. They are open 24 hours a day, something Washoe County dispensaries aren’t allowed to do.  Gamez says their location has been huge for their business.

“There’s been solid growth, mimicking the area we are in being 24 hours a day. We are kind of an area that doesn’t sleep.”

Gamez says she has been monitoring the legislature for possible changes in the cannabis industry, including one bill that would double what you can get.

“SB 277 would effectively double the legal limit,” Gamez explained. She also says there is legislation in the works involving consuming cannabis at festivals and having mobile cannabis transactions.”

As for this 420, Puretonic says they will be going all out.

“Our team is having a 420 carnival,” Gamez remarked. “People can win a bunch of prizes which is kind of the ultimate treat for people of our industry.”

