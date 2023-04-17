Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you

Major bills flew through Legislature committees.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lawmakers pass major bills right before session deadline.

Assembly Bill 355 prohibits anyone under 21 years old from buying or controlling an automatic firearm. Also, a person who aids someone under 21 is guilty of a misdemeanor and could see jail time up to 6 years if the offense is repeated.

Assembly Bill 356 moved quickly through legislation following mayor schieve’s incident with a hired private investigator. Only law enforcement, a manufacturer of the vehicle or a creditor can install a tracking device on a vehicle.

Senate Joint Resolution 7 protects all reproductive rights. assuring anyone who exercises or aids an abortion, birth control or a vasectomy will not be penalized. this will revise article 1 of Nevada’s Constitution.

If SJR7 is passed by the 2023 legislature, it will also have to pass through the next legislature and then approved by vote before it becomes effective in Nevada’s Constitution.

The next Senate floor session is being held this morning at 11am and the Assembly floor session is at 11:30am.

For more information about each bill, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/82nd2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
Washoe County School District logo.
Brief lockdown at 2 area schools lifted

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
What Southwest Gas wants people to know before they pick up the shovel.
Southwest Gas reminds community to call 811 before digging projects
Jackie Robinson Day a jumping off point for Reno Aces
Jackie Robinson Day a jumping off point for Reno Aces
Fatal Shooting Graphic
4 men shot, 1 fatally, while painting over graffiti in LA