Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lawmakers pass major bills right before session deadline.

Assembly Bill 355 prohibits anyone under 21 years old from buying or controlling an automatic firearm. Also, a person who aids someone under 21 is guilty of a misdemeanor and could see jail time up to 6 years if the offense is repeated.

Assembly Bill 356 moved quickly through legislation following mayor schieve’s incident with a hired private investigator. Only law enforcement, a manufacturer of the vehicle or a creditor can install a tracking device on a vehicle.

Senate Joint Resolution 7 protects all reproductive rights. assuring anyone who exercises or aids an abortion, birth control or a vasectomy will not be penalized. this will revise article 1 of Nevada’s Constitution.

If SJR7 is passed by the 2023 legislature, it will also have to pass through the next legislature and then approved by vote before it becomes effective in Nevada’s Constitution.

The next Senate floor session is being held this morning at 11am and the Assembly floor session is at 11:30am.

For more information about each bill, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/82nd2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.