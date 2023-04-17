Monday Motivations: Understanding the similarities between the different causes of grief with Brooke Siem

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone has and/or will experience grief in their life. We often feel grief when we’ve lost something or someone. While we commonly associate grief with death, there are many more types of losses we will face that are natural to grieve.

Mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, stopped by Morning Break to share the various losses she’s felt in life from the passing of her father to the end her ballet career. She explained what she called “big ‘G’ grief” and “little ‘g’ grief.” And how each one has similarities and differences that deserve to be acknowledged and accepted.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

