Mark your calendars for the Genoa Western Heritage Days at the end of April

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Go back in time and visit the oldest town in Nevada, the way it was back in 1851. The Genoa Western Heritage Days takes place April 29-30 throughout the downtown area.

Dan Aynesworth is the event chair. He stopped by Morning Break to remind people to come on over to Douglas County to celebrate all things Western. The event features three ticketed events, two Town Hall concerts and the Progressive Dinner, plus a free all-day festival on Saturday.

Amble through historic Genoa and enjoy live music, cowboy poetry, Chautauqua actors portraying historic characters, Civil War reenactments, demonstrations by the Truckee Meadows Pioneers, Western art and collectibles. The family-friendly event includes kids’ activities in two locations, the Mormon Station State Park and the lot adjacent to the Genoa Station Bar & Grill. Look for Western themed kids games, a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, face painting and more. And don’t miss the Inaugural Invitational Horse Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, followed by a Pony Express exchange at approximately 3 p.m.

The Progressive Dinner is sold out, but you can still purchase tickets for either Town Hall concerts online.

Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., Kristyn Harris and Ryan Fritz take the Town Hall Stage. Kristyn is the 2022 International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year and five-time reigning champion. Ryan is an award-winning songwriter/singer, whose original composition “Give a Boy a Rope” won that Song of the Year Award from the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association.

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. features Cowboy poet Floyd Beard and the Western music trio The Cowboy Way. Beard is a three-time winner of the IWMA Male Poet of the Year. The Cowboy Way was named IWMA Group of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.

Click here for a schedule of activities.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.