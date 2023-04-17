Mark your calendars for the Genoa Western Heritage Days at the end of April

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Go back in time and visit the oldest town in Nevada, the way it was back in 1851. The Genoa Western Heritage Days takes place April 29-30 throughout the downtown area.

Dan Aynesworth is the event chair. He stopped by Morning Break to remind people to come on over to Douglas County to celebrate all things Western. The event features three ticketed events, two Town Hall concerts and the Progressive Dinner, plus a free all-day festival on Saturday.

Amble through historic Genoa and enjoy live music, cowboy poetry, Chautauqua actors portraying historic characters, Civil War reenactments, demonstrations by the Truckee Meadows Pioneers, Western art and collectibles. The family-friendly event includes kids’ activities in two locations, the Mormon Station State Park and the lot adjacent to the Genoa Station Bar & Grill. Look for Western themed kids games, a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, face painting and more. And don’t miss the Inaugural Invitational Horse Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, followed by a Pony Express exchange at approximately 3 p.m.

The Progressive Dinner is sold out, but you can still purchase tickets for either Town Hall concerts online.

Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., Kristyn Harris and Ryan Fritz take the Town Hall Stage. Kristyn is the 2022 International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year and five-time reigning champion. Ryan is an award-winning songwriter/singer, whose original composition “Give a Boy a Rope” won that Song of the Year Award from the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association.

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. features Cowboy poet Floyd Beard and the Western music trio The Cowboy Way. Beard is a three-time winner of the IWMA Male Poet of the Year. The Cowboy Way was named IWMA Group of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.

Click here for a schedule of activities.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
Washoe County School District logo.
Brief lockdown at 2 area schools lifted

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Rosen files amicus brief urging Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill ruling
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Understanding the similarities between the different causes of grief with Brooke Siem
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Grief with Brooke Siem
An Evening to RAVE About Preview
Get your tickets for “An Evening to RAVE About” in support of Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation
An Evening to RAVE About Preview
An Evening to RAVE About Fundraiser Preview